Robecosam AG Buys 89,000 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 67.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems comprises 1.5% of Robecosam AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Robecosam AG owned approximately 0.51% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $39,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,439,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 108.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 12,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 101,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,869,000 after buying an additional 10,603 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $16.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.78. 541,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,839. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.76 and a 200 day moving average of $164.95. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.84 and a 1-year high of $193.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 73.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.55.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $166.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.25.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 33,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $5,991,111.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 280,969 shares in the company, valued at $49,728,703.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 42,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $7,586,676.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 322,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,136,088.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,531 shares of company stock worth $59,777,891 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

