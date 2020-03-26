Robecosam AG Cuts Holdings in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

Robecosam AG decreased its position in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,470,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,130,000 shares during the period. Cypress Semiconductor comprises 1.3% of Robecosam AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Robecosam AG owned approximately 0.40% of Cypress Semiconductor worth $34,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 502.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cypress Semiconductor alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CY shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra upgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.08.

NASDAQ:CY traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $23.04. The stock had a trading volume of 8,150,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,597,830. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.42 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.13. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $14.57 and a 1-year high of $23.55.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.95 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.