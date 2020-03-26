Robecosam AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Robecosam AG lowered its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 333,800 shares during the period. Robecosam AG owned approximately 0.22% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $19,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. AJO LP grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1,056.8% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,148,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,285 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,806,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,722,000 after buying an additional 960,421 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 635.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 938,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,316,000 after buying an additional 810,835 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,199,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,095,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,906,000 after purchasing an additional 433,998 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,542,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,219. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $73.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $6,418,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.90.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

