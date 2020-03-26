Robecosam AG Decreases Stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)

Robecosam AG lowered its holdings in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 189,000 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG owned 0.69% of Visteon worth $16,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VC. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Visteon by 588.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Visteon by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:VC traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.34. 384,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,430. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.89. Visteon Corp has a one year low of $39.21 and a one year high of $105.99.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Visteon from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Visteon from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Visteon from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.79.

In other Visteon news, Director Robert Manzo acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.86 per share, with a total value of $133,720.00. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

