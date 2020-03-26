Robecosam AG Grows Stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,070,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the period. Robecosam AG owned about 0.16% of Marvell Technology Group worth $28,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 29,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRVL has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group to and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cowen cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.32.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, EVP Dan Christman sold 5,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $117,391.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,604.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,337,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,628,551. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average is $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

