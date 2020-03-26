Robecosam AG Grows Stake in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Robecosam AG grew its position in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG owned about 0.51% of Silicon Laboratories worth $25,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 941,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,250,000 after purchasing an additional 141,363 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 33,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SLAB shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Robert Matthew Johnson sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $184,780.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,073.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 433,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,013,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,021 over the last 90 days. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SLAB traded up $8.93 on Thursday, reaching $87.80. 443,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,980. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.29. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.85.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $219.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.01 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

