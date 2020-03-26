Robecosam AG Grows Stock Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG owned about 0.20% of Columbia Sportswear worth $13,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 82.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COLM. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.91.

Shares of COLM traded up $6.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.50. 596,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,192. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.70. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $51.82 and a 52-week high of $109.44. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.57.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $954.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.66 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

