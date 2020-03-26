Robecosam AG Grows Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Robecosam AG grew its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,387 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $17,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,290,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,720,000. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 539,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after purchasing an additional 40,161 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $4.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,184,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,572,611. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.44. The company has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CVS Health from to in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.11.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

