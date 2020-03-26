Robecosam AG Grows Stock Holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 85.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 949,874 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437,374 shares during the period. Masco makes up approximately 1.7% of Robecosam AG’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Robecosam AG owned approximately 0.34% of Masco worth $45,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 59,900.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Masco by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.87.

Shares of MAS stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.70. 5,180,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,642,876. Masco Corp has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $50.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 3,655.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 82,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $3,965,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,818,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $1,186,616.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,612.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,576 shares of company stock valued at $9,139,590 in the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

