Robecosam AG Grows Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Robecosam AG raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $32,401,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 208,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,964,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after buying an additional 1,585,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

PG traded up $6.46 on Thursday, hitting $107.38. 15,794,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,076,703. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.97. The firm has a market cap of $255.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.53.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

