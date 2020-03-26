Robecosam AG Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Robecosam AG raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $61.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,162.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,825,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,489. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,340.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,320.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 52.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 target price (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,511.24.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

