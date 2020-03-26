Robecosam AG Grows Stock Position in Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)

Robecosam AG raised its stake in shares of Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Robecosam AG owned about 1.27% of Livent worth $15,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Livent by 334.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,358,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,364,000 after buying an additional 4,893,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Livent by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,799,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,587,000 after buying an additional 954,051 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Livent by 22,106.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,557,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,968,000 after buying an additional 4,537,220 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Livent by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,442,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,985,000 after buying an additional 256,939 shares during the period. Finally, Joho Capital LLC increased its stake in Livent by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 3,917,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,492,000 after buying an additional 1,443,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LTHM traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.85. 2,822,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,347,765. Livent Corporation has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $12.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average of $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $789.37 million, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.77.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.61 million. Livent had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Livent Corporation will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LTHM. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Livent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.80.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

