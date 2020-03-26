Robecosam AG Has $11.24 Million Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Robecosam AG boosted its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Nike were worth $11,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 685.1% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 394,690 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,069,000 after purchasing an additional 344,420 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,347 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 36,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.79.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total transaction of $1,675,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 271,916 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,864. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike stock traded up $5.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.30. 17,200,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,679,985. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

