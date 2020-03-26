Robecosam AG Has $13.54 Million Stake in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Robecosam AG decreased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 107,400 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG owned about 0.17% of A. O. Smith worth $13,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,684,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,106 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 141,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. Stephens reduced their target price on A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.28.

Shares of AOS traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.28. 1,775,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,487,613. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.21. A. O. Smith Corp has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.33 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.