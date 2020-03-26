Robecosam AG Has $15.64 Million Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Robecosam AG increased its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 110.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,468 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 72,677 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $15,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $370,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,533,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $166,591,000 after acquiring an additional 166,811 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $5.12 on Thursday, hitting $91.94. The company had a trading volume of 12,537,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,524,935. The firm has a market cap of $107.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Cfra lifted their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Medtronic from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.77.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

