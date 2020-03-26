Robecosam AG Has $21.77 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 337.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,500 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $21,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,890,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,552,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,111,742,000 after buying an additional 125,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $8.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.76. The company had a trading volume of 10,441,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,854,991. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $92.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.45.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total value of $1,343,168.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,153,052.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total value of $2,952,790.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,776 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,608.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

