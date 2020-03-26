Robecosam AG Has $25.11 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Robecosam AG decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $25,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 167.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 14,953 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,723,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $5.90 on Thursday, reaching $68.98. The stock had a trading volume of 15,817,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,077,990. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.04. The company has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,562 shares of company stock valued at $873,650. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

