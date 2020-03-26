Robecosam AG Has $27.84 Million Stock Position in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Robecosam AG trimmed its position in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 107,710 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG owned approximately 0.36% of Pentair worth $27,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Pentair by 418.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Pentair by 25.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNR traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,722,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,864. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pentair PLC has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $47.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $755.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair PLC will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Pentair in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

