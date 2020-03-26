Robecosam AG Has $30.94 Million Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Robecosam AG boosted its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 155.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the period. First Solar accounts for 1.2% of Robecosam AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Robecosam AG owned 0.52% of First Solar worth $30,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 10,102.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 96,786 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Solar by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,025,290 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $117,487,000 after buying an additional 13,585 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 570.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,416 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 23,326 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 2.1% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,115 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the third quarter worth about $568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar stock traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,682,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,994. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.35. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $69.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.73.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. First Solar had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $420,833.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,358 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $1,196,163.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,437,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,310 shares of company stock worth $2,099,959 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on First Solar from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cascend Securities cut their price objective on First Solar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.