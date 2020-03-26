Robecosam AG Has $46.86 Million Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Robecosam AG reduced its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,575 shares during the period. PerkinElmer makes up about 1.7% of Robecosam AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Robecosam AG owned approximately 0.44% of PerkinElmer worth $46,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,855,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,151,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,053 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,148,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $608,863,000 after acquiring an additional 205,849 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,535,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $634,566,000 after acquiring an additional 337,204 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,955,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,206,000 after acquiring an additional 498,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,430,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,192,000 after acquiring an additional 96,068 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $171,000.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised PerkinElmer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on PerkinElmer from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

PKI stock traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.01. 1,755,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.91 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.37.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $805.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.14 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.89%. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

