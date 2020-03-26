Robecosam AG Has $46.90 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Robecosam AG lowered its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 263,500 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions accounts for about 1.7% of Robecosam AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Robecosam AG owned about 0.23% of Skyworks Solutions worth $46,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.29.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $7.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,192,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,353. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.68. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $128.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,106.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,405,365.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,482 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,651. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

