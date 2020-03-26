Robecosam AG Has $55.98 Million Stake in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)

Robecosam AG lifted its position in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Power Integrations accounts for 2.1% of Robecosam AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Robecosam AG owned about 1.92% of Power Integrations worth $55,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Power Integrations by 482.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POWI stock traded up $9.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.91. 280,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,353. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.30 and its 200-day moving average is $94.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.29. Power Integrations Inc has a 52 week low of $64.95 and a 52 week high of $111.56.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. The business had revenue of $114.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.24 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 45.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.70%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on POWI. BidaskClub upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $160,655.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,085 shares in the company, valued at $5,561,949.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $825,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,449,137.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,990 shares of company stock worth $16,027,880. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

