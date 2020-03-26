Robecosam AG Increases Holdings in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Robecosam AG raised its stake in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG owned about 0.22% of UGI worth $20,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 104.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after acquiring an additional 391,178 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 4.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 157,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of UGI by 19.9% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 36,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of UGI by 11.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,912,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

UGI traded up $1.49 on Thursday, reaching $26.25. 1,690,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,678. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.54. UGI Corp has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $56.49. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. UGI had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UGI Corp will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.02%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UGI shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. UGI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

