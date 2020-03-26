Robecosam AG Increases Position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Robecosam AG increased its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Trimble accounts for 1.2% of Robecosam AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Robecosam AG owned approximately 0.32% of Trimble worth $33,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,267,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 51,332 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Trimble by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trimble stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.64. 1,723,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,098. Trimble Inc has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $46.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Trimble had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $826.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 30,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $1,374,688.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,300.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,138,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,521.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,938 shares of company stock worth $4,005,430 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

