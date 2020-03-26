Robecosam AG Increases Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Robecosam AG boosted its position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $11,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

ROK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Gordon Haskett raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $217.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

ROK traded up $4.73 on Thursday, hitting $159.29. 1,546,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,039. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.44. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $115.38 and a one year high of $209.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $65,413.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $205,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,269 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.