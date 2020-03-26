Robecosam AG Lowers Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Robecosam AG decreased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 89,400 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG owned about 0.15% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $18,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY stock traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,841,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.79.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

