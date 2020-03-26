Robecosam AG Purchases 10,800 Shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR)

Robecosam AG raised its position in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG owned 0.15% of Avangrid worth $24,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Avangrid in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Avangrid by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AGR. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet cut Avangrid from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

Shares of AGR stock traded up $3.39 on Thursday, hitting $44.85. The company had a trading volume of 982,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,614. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.56. Avangrid Inc has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $57.24.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Avangrid had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Avangrid Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

