Robecosam AG Purchases 9,200 Shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

Robecosam AG raised its position in shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,044,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Rexnord accounts for approximately 1.3% of Robecosam AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Robecosam AG owned 0.86% of Rexnord worth $34,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Rexnord by 240.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

In other Rexnord news, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $3,701,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,576 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,782.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $4,373,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,117.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 431,225 shares of company stock valued at $14,646,624 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RXN traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.68. 799,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,984. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.53. Rexnord Corp has a 52 week low of $18.87 and a 52 week high of $35.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.32 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rexnord Corp will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is 17.30%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RXN. Bank of America raised Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

