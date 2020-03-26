Robecosam AG Raises Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,500 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises about 2.7% of Robecosam AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Robecosam AG owned 0.16% of Analog Devices worth $72,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.32 per share, for a total transaction of $237,631.92. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $2,399,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,091 shares in the company, valued at $18,483,215.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,843 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,586. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.68.

ADI traded down $1.74 on Thursday, hitting $92.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,044,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,462. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.40. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $127.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.16%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

