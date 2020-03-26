Robecosam AG Raises Position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Robecosam AG increased its holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 710,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 220,501 shares during the period. Xylem accounts for approximately 2.1% of Robecosam AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Robecosam AG owned approximately 0.39% of Xylem worth $55,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Xylem by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 525,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 51,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.01. 1,411,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,492. Xylem Inc has a 12 month low of $54.62 and a 12 month high of $89.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $92,089.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,487.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $379,717.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,024.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,692 shares of company stock worth $795,188 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

