Robecosam AG Raises Stake in Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM)

Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Robecosam AG owned 1.09% of Constellium worth $20,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,581,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,867 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Constellium by 7,175.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,130,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,302 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Constellium by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,930,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Constellium by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 829,800 shares during the last quarter. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Constellium in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Constellium in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Constellium from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

CSTM traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $6.47. 1,729,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,157. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.65. Constellium NV has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.85 million and a PE ratio of 13.20.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 1.04%. Constellium’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellium NV will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

