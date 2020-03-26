Robecosam AG Raises Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Robecosam AG boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,965 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 2.3% of Robecosam AG’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Robecosam AG owned approximately 0.06% of Danaher worth $62,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 296,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,800,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 2.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 714,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $3,504,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 6.0% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $9.34 on Thursday, reaching $138.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,268,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,842. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.49. The firm has a market cap of $89.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $169.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

In related news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $21,528,349.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at $39,981,847.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

