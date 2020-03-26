Robecosam AG Sells 159,845 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Robecosam AG reduced its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 159,845 shares during the period. TE Connectivity makes up about 1.2% of Robecosam AG’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Robecosam AG owned 0.10% of TE Connectivity worth $31,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 47,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 24,532 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 29,574 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,196 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,259,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,079,112,000 after acquiring an additional 720,186 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $944,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.97.

NYSE TEL traded up $4.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.20. 2,436,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,357,741. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.76. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.17.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

