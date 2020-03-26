Robecosam AG Sells 3,782 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Robecosam AG lessened its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,374 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the period. ANSYS makes up 1.2% of Robecosam AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Robecosam AG owned approximately 0.14% of ANSYS worth $31,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $295.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.11.

In related news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,808,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.65, for a total transaction of $2,150,604.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,214 shares of company stock valued at $10,153,957 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $18.06 on Thursday, hitting $230.37. 674,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,194. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.25 and a 1-year high of $299.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 1.43.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $492.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.59 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

