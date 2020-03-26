Robecosam AG Sells 428 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Robecosam AG decreased its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 104,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,257,000 after buying an additional 27,017 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,002,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,379,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $710,503,000 after buying an additional 542,682 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,366,000 after buying an additional 62,592 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded up $6.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $263.18. The stock had a trading volume of 9,956,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,393,215. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $294.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $238.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mastercard from $294.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim upped their price target on Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Mastercard from to in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.00.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $12,052,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,833,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,975,893,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 425,819 shares of company stock worth $135,948,244. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

