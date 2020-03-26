Robecosam AG Trims Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Robecosam AG cut its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,750 shares during the quarter. Waters makes up approximately 1.3% of Robecosam AG’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Robecosam AG owned about 0.23% of Waters worth $33,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $1,427,749.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at $587,120.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 5,194 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.67, for a total transaction of $1,218,875.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,942,548.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,556. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WAT traded up $14.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $191.42. The stock had a trading volume of 504,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,823. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.18. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $154.39 and a twelve month high of $255.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.52.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.34 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 172.16%. Waters’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $186.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.25.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

