Robert B. Bazemore Sells 3,285 Shares of Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) Stock

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $50,194.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,493.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPZM traded up $2.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,312,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,387. The company has a current ratio of 11.61, a quick ratio of 11.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Epizyme Inc has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $27.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 2.40.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.08). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 715.53% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. The business had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million. Research analysts anticipate that Epizyme Inc will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPZM has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $18.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Epizyme currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

