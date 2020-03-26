Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will announce earnings per share of $0.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Robert Half International posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $4.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.46. 2,098,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.72. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $69.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 21,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

