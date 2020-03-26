Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Receiving Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) have trended negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Roots earned a daily sentiment score of -2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of RROTF stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $0.64. 2,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33. Roots has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $3.32.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RROTF. TD Securities cut their target price on Roots from $4.25 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Roots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Roots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides women's, men's, kids, toddler, and baby apparel; leather goods; footwear; and accessories under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

