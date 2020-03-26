Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 193.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.00.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,350,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROP stock opened at $285.18 on Thursday. Roper Technologies Inc has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $395.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $350.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

