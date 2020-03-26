Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €58.00 Price Target

Scout24 (ETR:G24) received a €58.00 ($67.44) price target from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on G24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €52.50 ($61.05) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.60 ($83.26) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Scout24 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €61.51 ($71.52).

G24 stock traded up €0.20 ($0.23) during trading on Thursday, hitting €52.50 ($61.05). The company had a trading volume of 314,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of €58.83 and a 200 day moving average of €56.36. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of €42.00 ($48.84) and a fifty-two week high of €65.75 ($76.45). The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.12.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

