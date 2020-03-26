Royal Bank of Canada Increases Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$49.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.40% from the company’s current price.

SAP has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Saputo in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saputo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$46.00.

SAP traded up C$1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$34.17. 807,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,593. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion and a PE ratio of 22.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.16. Saputo has a 1 year low of C$29.31 and a 1 year high of C$46.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.66.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.01 billion. Equities analysts expect that Saputo will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

