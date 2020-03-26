Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of -1.56

News stories about Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) have been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Bank of Canada earned a news sentiment score of -1.56 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Royal Bank of Canada’s analysis:

RY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.14.

Shares of RY stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.46. 2,870,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,720. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.35. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The stock has a market cap of $80.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.816 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

