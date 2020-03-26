Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Buy Rating for Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 74.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Schlumberger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra lowered Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.99.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.50. 18,637,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,749,420. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.68. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

