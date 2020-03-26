Royal Bank of Canada Trims Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Target Price to C$171.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$190.00 to C$171.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 95.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$174.00 to C$178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Tire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$163.00.

TSE CTC.A traded down C$7.15 on Thursday, reaching C$87.31. The company had a trading volume of 451,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion and a PE ratio of 6.94. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of C$67.15 and a 1 year high of C$157.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$124.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$140.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.93, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

In related news, Director Dean Charles Mccann sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.00, for a total transaction of C$900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$405,000. Also, Director Claude R. L’heureux purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$90.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$270,000.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

