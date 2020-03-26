Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -1.56

Headlines about Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) have trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Bank of Canada earned a coverage optimism score of -1.56 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$109.73.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up C$1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$86.41. 5,054,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,783,256. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$97.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$103.93. The stock has a market cap of $111.78 billion and a PE ratio of 9.60. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$72.00 and a 12 month high of C$109.68.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported C$2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.30 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.11 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.7200002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.03, for a total value of C$811,983.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$634,483.68. Insiders sold 22,548 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,115 in the last ninety days.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

