Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Earning Very Negative News Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) has trended very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Bank of Scotland Group earned a news sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s analysis:

LON RBS traded down GBX 4.25 ($0.06) on Thursday, hitting GBX 136.75 ($1.80). The stock had a trading volume of 50,337,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,430,000. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 266.10 ($3.50). The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 174.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 210.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a GBX 8 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 260 ($3.42) price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 155 ($2.04) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 239.27 ($3.15).

In other Royal Bank of Scotland Group news, insider Alison Rose sold 198,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.85), for a total value of £280,271.34 ($368,681.06).

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

