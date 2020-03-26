Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Price Target Cut to GBX 180

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 180 ($2.37) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RBS. Barclays dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Investec upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.83) price target (down from GBX 230 ($3.03)) on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Monday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Scotland Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 239.27 ($3.15).

Shares of RBS stock opened at GBX 130 ($1.71) on Thursday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 266.10 ($3.50). The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion and a PE ratio of 5.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 176.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 210.94.

In related news, insider Alison Rose sold 198,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.85), for a total value of £280,271.34 ($368,681.06).

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

