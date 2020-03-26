Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) Receiving Very Negative Press Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) have been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Bank of Scotland Group earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s score:

A number of research analysts have commented on RBS shares. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE:RBS traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,259,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.09). Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Scotland Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.1296 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

