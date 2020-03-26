Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Getting Negative Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) have trended negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a news sentiment score of -2.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of RDSA stock traded down GBX 46.20 ($0.61) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,457 ($19.17). 30,353,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,420,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,611.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,098.46. The company has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.47. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,637.50 ($34.69). The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is 0.75%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RDSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,050 ($26.97) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. HSBC upgraded Royal Dutch Shell to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,133.30 ($28.06).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

